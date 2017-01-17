Shooting at Wichita home injures one

A 22-year-old man was shot in the side early Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of North Green. Wichita police discovered him at Wesley Medical Center after he came in for treatment at around 3 a.m.
Officer Charley Davidson said the 22-year-old and a 21-year-old man with him told police that they and two other people were at the address on Green when they heard gunshots. The 22-year-old was hit once. Police later found several bullet holes in the front of the home, which is near 13th and Grove.
Davidson on Tuesday described the 22-year-old’s condition as “stable.” He is affiliated with a gang, he said.
Police don’t know who fired at the man but think it may be a targeted shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita Police Department detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
