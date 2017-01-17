South-side Dollar General Store robbed Monday

The Dollar General store at 47th Street South and Broadway was hit by an armed robber Monday night.
Wichita police say a man came into the retailer, at 221 W. 47th St. South, at around 9:30 p.m., pointed a black handgun at two employees, ages 20 and 45, and demanded money. He got some cash then ran away, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Davidson described the man as black, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black boots and a black mask during the robbery. Police are looking at store surveillance video to aid in identifying the man, Davidson said, but also are asking the public to call authorities or Crime Stoppers if they have information about him.
Police detectives can be reached at 316-268-4407. The number to Crime Stoppers is 316-267-2111.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments