Adjusting to freedom after 28 years in prison

2:28 Wichita community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Pause

0:52 Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

2:45 Illinois State grabs first place with win over Wichita State

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

0:53 Confluence Community Center to open at 520Commerce