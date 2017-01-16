Man gets 54 years in prison for shooting at party in 2015

A Sedgwick County judge last week ordered a Wichita man to spend more than 54 years in prison for killing another man during an argument at an east-side apartment house in 2015.
Jurors in December found Teveere R. Bates, 46, guilty of the intentional second-degree murder of Richard Romero, 49, and also of possessing and planning to distribute methamphetamine on July 8, 2015. Romero was at a party in the 2700 block of east Douglas, near Grove, when he was gunned down. Police have said he showed up shortly before he was shot.
Sedgwick County District Ben Burgess imposed the 653-month sentence Friday, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
