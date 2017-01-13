Life sentence for man who fatally stabbed great-niece

A man who stabbed his niece and her two young daughters — one fatally — was ordered Friday to serve life in prison for a string of brutal crimes.
Hassan Wright, 47, won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 50 years of the sentence.
“He’ll spend the rest of his days in prison. He’ll never get out,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in statements outside the courtroom after Judge Terry Pullman handed down the sentence. “This is what we agreed to, and we’re very satisfied” with the result.
The sentence will run consecutive to a life sentence Wright is already serving for a murder conviction from the 1980s. He was on parole at the time of the triple stabbing.
Wright pleaded no contest to 17 criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and several sexual assaults of his adult niece.
The murder conviction is for the stabbing death of his 6-year-old great-niece, who died Nov. 4 after she, her 4-year-old sister and her mother suffered a night of assaults at Wright’s hands.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments