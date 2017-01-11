Sedgwick County detention deputy honored as a ‘real asset’

Joshua Matzek, a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, was named the recipient of the 2016 Michael S. Reele Award during a ceremony Wednesday.
Matzek has been an informal leader and dedicated detention deputy since joining the Sheriff’s Office nearly eight years ago, said Sheriff Jeff Easter, and has worked on several committees to improve the department. This is the third time he has been nominated for the award, the office’s third-highest honor.
“It feels pretty good,” Matzek said. “I give it my all.”
“He is one of those employees whose pride is evidenced in his work performance and his dedication to perform the job at the highest level,” Easter said. “This makes him a real asset to have.
“He can be counted on to get the job done no matter what is asked of him.”
The award was named after late Sedgwick County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Reele. The award was presented Wednesday by members of the Reele family, who flew in from New York.
Whether inside or outside the sheriff’s office, Matzek goes above and beyond to recognize those in need, Easter said, organizing events and fundraisers to provide assistance and continually rallying support.
“Deputy Matzek is one of those remarkable deputies who always has a positive attitude and is extremely dedicated to doing the best job possible no matter how stressful or busy the day may be,” Easter said.
Though Matzek is “not much of a talker,” he leads by example, Easter said.
“Most law enforcement, when getting an award, are pretty humble and don’t like talking about themselves because we really support the team concept here,” Easter said. “That’s what I appreciate – from the top down we’re part of a team, and if we succeed, we all succeed, and if we fail, we all fail.
“He really understands that.”
Other awards were presented during Wednesday’s ceremony, honoring outstanding service and recognizing years of service. Among those honored:
▪ Reserve of the Year: Deputy John Eutsey
▪ Reserve Cadet of the Year: DaVontae Clemons
▪ Citizen Volunteers of the Year: Jim and Judy Porter
