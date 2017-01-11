Driver hits 84-year-old woman, leaves scene

An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a hit-and-run after attempting to cross a west Wichita street Tuesday afternoon, Wichita police said.
Officer Charley Davidson said the incident took place in the 10500 block of West Central, near the Maize intersection, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Ford Escape driven by an 80-year-old woman traveling southbound hit the pedestrian, who was not in a designated crosswalk, before leaving the scene.
Witnesses helped identify the vehicle, which led police to the driver’s home where she was contacted about the accident.
The injured woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
The accident is still under investigation. It wasn’t clear whether either of the women were ticketed as of Wednesday morning.
