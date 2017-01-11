Police looking for leotard-wearing burglar

Independence police released a photo of a man suspected of breaking into a dance supply store and stealing several items, including leotards, children’s dance clothing and other items.
The burglary occurred overnight Dec. 20 at Degage Dancewear in Independence, Mo.
The man got into the business by prying open the front door. Video surveillance showed the man going through the store and then leaving with several items.
He then returned to the store dressed in a leotard and stole several more items. In total, the man allegedly stole $3,000 worth of dance gloves, earrings, adult leotards, children’s leotards, shorts and the cash register.
Anyone with information about the break-in should call the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence tips line at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.
