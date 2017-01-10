Wichita man pleads guilty to June bank robbery

A Wichita man has pleaded guilty for his role in the armed robbery of a bank, officials said Tuesday.
Andre Bryant, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement. In his plea, Bryant admitted that he and two co-defendants robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita on June 16.
Two individuals wearing disguises entered the bank. One of them brandished a firearm, Beall said.
They demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track Bryant and the co-defendants and arrest them.
Bryant is set for sentencing April 10. The prosecution and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a sentence of 12 years in federal prison, Beall said.
The co-defendants in the bank robbery, Raishat Magill and Elijah Shelton, are awaiting trial.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
