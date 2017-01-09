Former Kansas banker sentenced for not reporting suspicious activity

A former banker from Plains was sentenced Monday to one year of federal probation for not reporting suspicious activity in a customer’s bank account.
James Kirk Friend, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a Suspicious Activity Report while he worked at the Plains State Bank. Friend, who was president of the bank, failed to report activity in the account of George and Agatha Enns, bank customers who were indicted on charges of laundering proceeds from drug trafficking.
According to a news release issued Monday by U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Friend admitted he was aware of significant currency and third-party check deposits in the Enns’ account that he knew should have been reported. The bank became aware of the suspicious activity through software that flagged the Enns’ account on a regular basis.
The Enns pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, and their sentencing is set for Feb. 27.
