Man convicted in fatal shooting near Central and Hillside

Jurors have convicted a 24-year-old man of killing another man during an argument in the 600 block of North Erie last February, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Travis Montez Johnson was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the Feb. 21, 2016, fatal shooting of JaRon V. Sanders, 26. Police have said Sanders was shot once in the head as he stood in the street in front of his home after hosting a party there. The address is near Central and Hillside.
Johnson is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10 before District Judge Ben Burgess, according to court records.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments