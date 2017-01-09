Updated: Police looking into possible case of dog abuse caught on video

Wichita police said Monday they are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show a young man punching and kicking a dog – and are investigating it as a case of possible animal abuse.
Two teenagers captured in the video were identified, spoke with police and then were released back into a parent’s custody on Monday, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an e-mailed statement. The dog, a pit bull, was turned over to Wichita police.
“The family (that owned the dog) is fully cooperating with investigators,” Woodrow wrote. “This is an ongoing investigation still, but we would like to thank our wonderful community for all of the concern.”
The actions that prompted the investigation was captured in a 1:48-minute long video and posted on Facebook shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday by Randi Carter, who identifies herself online as the owner-operator of All Dogs Bark-N-Play care center in Wichita.
It shows a young man – possibly a teenager – interacting with a dark-colored dog as he’s walking it through a residential neighborhood. He’s also with another person.
The woman filming pulls up beside him in a vehicle when she witnesses apparent violence and yells “Hey!” at him several times to get his attention.
“I just videoed you doing that to that dog. So I’m going to make a deal with you: You can either let me have the dog or I’m going to call 911.”
His responses are muffled on the video. But he tells her: “It’s my dog.”
“I’ll call 911. I don’t, I don’t mind, dude. I am a dog trainer. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. You don’t (expletive) hit and kick and beat a (expletive) dog. Your choice.”
When the male ignores her and keeps walking, she says: “OK I’m calling 911, dude right now.”
Woodrow said animal control officers went out to the address where the video was reportedly shot, at 14th and Volutsia in Wichita, to investigate after Carter contacted authorities.
But, she said, they didn’t immediately find the young man in the video or the dog.
The video, meanwhile, had been viewed on Carter’s Facebook page more than 115,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
“It is a disturbing video, for sure,” Woodrow said Monday. The police department, she said, takes animal abuse cases “very seriously.”
“The dog was surrendered by the family so it will not be returning to them,” the police department said on Facebook after announcing that it and the teens had been found. It has since been taken to the Kansas Humane Society for possible adoption.
