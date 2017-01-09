Distracted driving crackdown leads to 57 tickets, more to come

Wichita police officers issued 57 citations Friday as part of a six-part enforcement effort to tackle distracted driving in Wichita this month.
Friday’s efforts, which ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., focused on Broadway. Officers conducted a similar patrol from 8 a.m. to noon Monday on Rock Road.
Of the tickets written Friday, two were for texting while driving, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. Eight were for speeding, 26 for seatbelt violations and 21 for other traffic violations.
The total number of citations written during Monday’s enforcement wasn’t immediately available.
Woodrow said officers don’t want to issue citations for distracted driving but have to when they see it.
“We all see it, driving down the road. Somebody with their phone in front of their face. That’s distracted driving,” she said.
Prevention, she said, is key.
Drivers “probably shouldn’t make a phone call, let alone text or send e-mail,” she said. “The things that people do in their cars, it has to stop.”
The four remaining enforcement efforts will occur at different locations around Wichita. It was unclear Monday where and when those will be.
The patrols are funded through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.
