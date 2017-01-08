Police respond to north Wichita shots fired call

Wichita police responded Sunday morning to a shots fired call and later blocked off an area near in north Wichita.
Sgt. Vanessa Rusco said the call came in at about 10 a.m. At about 10:50 a.m., police had an area just north of the intersection of 21st Street and North Burns on Wichita’s north side blocked.
Rusco said there were no injuries reported and nobody was in custody as of late Sunday morning.
Check back to Kansas.com for more on this developing story as it becomes available.
