Police respond to north Wichita shots fired call

0:29 Adams Elementary Playground Fire Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

2:43 Raw video: Multiple deaths in shooting at Florida airport

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:20 Man talks about his brother's Christmas Day death

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:50 Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

0:49 Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases