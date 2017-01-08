Shooting reported in south Wichita

A shooting was reported in south Wichita early Sunday morning, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor said a call about a shooting came in at 12:31 a.m. from a location in the 2800 block of East 31st Street South. No other details were available as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Wichita Police Department is scheduled to host its regular media briefing Sunday at noon.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
