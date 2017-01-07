School playground fire called arson

James Michael Phillips gives a statement during his sentencing for attempted first-degree murder of Julie Dombo during a robbery of a cell phone store last year. A Sedgwick County jury found Phillips guilty of nine counts in October including attempted first-degree murder. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Julie Dombo gives a statement during the sentencing of James Michael Phillips, who shot Dombo during the robbery of a cellphone store last year leaving Dombo a quadruple amputee. Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison guilty of 9 counts including the attempted first degree murder of Julie Dombo. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)