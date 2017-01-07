School playground fire called arson

Arson is blamed for a fire that destroyed playground equipment at Adams Elementary Saturday night. Video by Stan Finger
sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Julie Dombo gives her statement during her shooter's sentencing

Julie Dombo gives a statement during the sentencing of James Michael Phillips, who shot Dombo during the robbery of a cellphone store last year leaving Dombo a quadruple amputee. Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison guilty of 9 counts including the attempted first degree murder of Julie Dombo. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos