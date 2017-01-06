Police knock, man answers door with gun

A man with a handgun greeted two Wichita police officers when they responded to a report of suspicious activity at a Wichita apartment complex.
Around 8:30 Thursday night, a security guard at the apartment complex – located in the 5400 block of east 21st Street between Oliver and Woodlawn – called 911, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. The guard said he smelled drugs and saw a suspicious character around an apartment.
When two officers came to the apartment and knocked on the door, it was opened by a 20-year-old man with a handgun, Woodrow said. After the man shut the door, the officers forcibly entered and found five people and drugs inside.
A search of the apartment turned up three different types of illegal drugs and numerous firearms, Woodrow said.
The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a police officer and numerous drug charges. A 15-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of drug charges. The other three people – a 22-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman – were detained, then released.
That area of 21st Street has seen a number of shootings in recent months, Woodrow said. She said the apartment complex recently added the security guards..
