Texting while driving? Wichita police will be watching for you

Wichita police are closely watching drivers on Broadway today, Friday, specifically looking for motorists who are texting while driving.
The special traffic enforcement, which runs through 1 p.m., is the result of a grant, said department spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. The grant is funding a full-year project focused on texting and driving, she said, and more events like this one are scheduled throughout the year.
Officers will be in their cars all along Broadway, Woodrow said. Any traffic infraction will be enforced, but texting and driving is the focus of the project.
