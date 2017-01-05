He shot a man and threw a kitten against a wall. Now he’s getting 20 years.

A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Thursday for a series of crimes that included shooting a man and throwing a kitten against a wall.
Damion Looney, 29, was found guilty in November of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm following a trial in Sedgwick County District Court, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.
Looney shot Quinton Edwards at a home in the 300 block of North Elizabeth on July 24, 2015, after Looney argued with his girlfriend in a Wichita bar. Edwards lost an eye as a result of the shooting.
While investigating the shooting, authorities learned of a video showing Looney throwing a kitten against a wall. The animal was later euthanized.
Looney pleaded guilty to a felony count of cruelty to animals prior to the start of his trial in October.
Looney was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to 251 months in prison by Judge Jeffrey Syrios.
