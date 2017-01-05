Crime & Courts

Speeding, traffic violations caused downtown wreck, police say

By Amy Renee Leiker

Downtown Wichita collision injures four

A collision shortly before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Topeka and Kellogg Drive sent four people to the hospital. One is in critical condition. (Video by Stan Finger / The Wichita Eagle)

Police say a driver who committed traffic violations and was speeding caused a wreck Wednesday evening in downtown Wichita that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 22-year-old man driving a silver Mazda was southbound on Topeka at Kellogg Drive at around 8:15 p.m. when he struck another car carrying two men and a teenaged boy.

One of the men in the other car, its 22-year-old driver, suffered critical injuries. He was trapped in the wreckage for a short time, Sgt. Michael O’Brien said at the scene Wednesday night.

Everyone else – including the man allegedly responsible for causing crash – was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Woodrow said.

The exact speed of the Mazda at the time of the crash is unknown. But Woodrow said police think it may have run a red light before striking the other car.

Amy Renee Leiker

