Speeding, traffic violations caused downtown wreck, police say

Police say a driver who committed traffic violations and was speeding caused a wreck Wednesday evening in downtown Wichita that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 22-year-old man driving a silver Mazda was southbound on Topeka at Kellogg Drive at around 8:15 p.m. when he struck another car carrying two men and a teenaged boy.
One of the men in the other car, its 22-year-old driver, suffered critical injuries. He was trapped in the wreckage for a short time, Sgt. Michael O’Brien said at the scene Wednesday night.
Everyone else – including the man allegedly responsible for causing crash – was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Woodrow said.
The exact speed of the Mazda at the time of the crash is unknown. But Woodrow said police think it may have run a red light before striking the other car.
