Shot fired during robbery attempt at south-side ATM

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down after Kansas City was hit by a quick moving winter storm

1:24 Paramount Marketplace attracts shoppers, vendors

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live