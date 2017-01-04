Two crimes within minutes nets Wichita man nearly 5 years in prison

A 20-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for two crimes last summer.
Jose Olguin was sentenced to 55 months in prison on Wednesday afternoon by Sedgwick County District Court Judge David Dahl, according to a statement released by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Olguin pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. He admitted to accosting a woman in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 21st and Maize on June 20. He demanded her purse, but when she saw a gun tucked in his waistband, she ran screaming into the store.
A few minutes later, Olguin pointed the gun at a customer in the Dillons parking lot across the street and took her purse, according to the statement. Olguin was arrested two days later in the bedroom of a west Wichita apartment, following a tip from the public.
Dahl also ordered Olguin to pay $2,000 in restitution for therapy for one of the crime victims, according to the statement.
