Person hospitalized after south Wichita stabbing

One person was hospitalized Tuesday night following a stabbing in south Wichita.
According to a 911 dispatch supervisor, a call about a cutting in the 2200 block of East Mona, near Hydraulic and 47th Street South, came in at 9:14 p.m. Wichita police told a local media organization Tuesday night that the victim was a teenage boy.
The dispatch supervisor said police plan to offer more details at their Wednesday morning media briefing.
Check back to Kansas.com later as more information becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments