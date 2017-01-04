Crime & Courts

Person hospitalized after south Wichita stabbing

By Bryan Horwath

One person was hospitalized Tuesday night following a stabbing in south Wichita.

According to a 911 dispatch supervisor, a call about a cutting in the 2200 block of East Mona, near Hydraulic and 47th Street South, came in at 9:14 p.m. Wichita police told a local media organization Tuesday night that the victim was a teenage boy.

The dispatch supervisor said police plan to offer more details at their Wednesday morning media briefing.

Check back to Kansas.com later as more information becomes available.

