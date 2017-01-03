Crime & Courts

January 3, 2017

He left his truck running, and it wound up in a creek

By Bryan Horwath

An opportunistic thief drove off with a pickup truck in southeast Wichita early Tuesday morning, but didn’t get far, according to Wichita police.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 – which was running at the time – was stolen while in the 3100 block of South George Washington Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The truck, Woodrow said, was spotted minutes after the call near George Washington and Oliver.

While attempting to elude police, Woodrow said the truck thief drove through a chain-link fence outside a business in the 2800 block of South Hillside before ending up in Gypsum Creek.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries, arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of numerous charges, including auto theft, destruction of property and an aggravated weapons violation.

