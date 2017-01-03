Two fast-food restaurants robbed early Monday

Wichita police are looking for those responsible for a pair of fast-food restaurant armed robberies on Monday.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Tuesday morning that robberies at a McDonald’s location in southeast Wichita and at a Burger King in south Wichita occurred within three hours of each other early Monday morning.
The McDonald’s, at 3430 S. Hydraulic, was robbed by two men with handguns at 1:45 a.m. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, Woodrow said, and no injuries were reported.
Just over two hours later, the Burger King at 4220 E. Harry was robbed after two men entered the restaurant through a drive-through window. The two suspects also took cash and no injuries were reported, Woodrow said.
Police are looking for a maroon Chevrolet Impala with black rims that could be connected to the Burger King robbery. Woodrow said the robberies are still being investigated, though she added that it is possible that the crimes are related.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
