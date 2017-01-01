Revived organization vows to reduce drug abuse in Wichita

An organization focused on battling drug abuse in Wichita is back in action and ready to get to work.
Safe Streets Wichita initially formed in 2009 and sponsored a Walk Against Gang Violence for several years before being shuttered by budget cuts a couple of years ago. It has received new funding and has spent the past few months getting organized.
The official launch will occur at an invitation-only event on Jan. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 925 N. Waco.
“It’s really an opportunity for the Safe Streets coalition to roll out its plan, its mission and its vision,” said Danielle Ramirez, who serves as “community mobilizer” for Safe Streets.
“We know that prevention efforts have been lacking over the last several years” due to funding cuts at the state and local levels, she said.
We know that prevention efforts have been lacking over the last several years.
Danielle Ramirez, Safe Streets Wichita
On its Facebook page, Safe Streets issued a statement saying it intends “to build a coalition that will focus on drug and alcohol abuse prevention. We are excited to revamp community efforts.”
“Sadly, youth drug overdose rates have quadrupled in Kansas over the last 12 years,” another post on the organization’s Facebook page states. “Our coalition is actively seeking parents, grandparents, or any individuals who serve in a parental role to join our efforts. Don’t wait until it’s too late to action! When we come together as a community, we can do a better job of preventing drug and alcohol abuse.”
The organization has an ambitious goal: to reduce crime in Wichita.
“One of the ways that can happen is through drug and alcohol abuse prevention,” Ramirez said. “Crime is so closely tied to drug abuse.
“If we can reach out to young people before they get involved in those things, it can make a difference.”
Police officials have said for years that a significant percentage of burglaries and robberies are committed by people seeking money to support their drug habits.
Studies have shown that drug abuse cuts across the socioeconomic spectrum, Ramirez said, and isn’t solely an issue for those with lower incomes.
“That’s been the most surprising and eye-opening thing since I started this,” she said.
Ramirez cited surges in the abuse of prescription drugs and opioids, calling it “a nationwide epidemic.”
Ramirez said Safe Streets hopes to build a coalition that can conduct a community assessment “so we have a really good picture” of both challenges and opportunities.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments