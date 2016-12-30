Sister says slain brother was peacemaker, not robber

LaVandria Milum says she wants the world to know that her brother – Charles R. Hawkins III – was more than a homicide victim.
For one thing, Milum said Friday, her younger brother was intelligent. If she had a problem with her car, he could figure out how to fix it.
He had a job. He was the father of two young children.
He loved to read Sports Illustrated and kept “a big ol’ bucket” full of the magazines. “He could tell you anything about an old football player,” she said. He was a “big Shockers fan.”
“He always had to be well put-together.” Shaved. Teeth brushed. In nice shoes.
“Charles was the kind of person, if there was a conflict, he was going to appease the conflict,” Milum said. “He was a peacemaker. He had a smile.”
Milum spoke about her brother two days after the head of the police homicide unit said investigators think Hawkins was shot while using a gun to try to rob someone during a drug deal late Dec. 23. It played out in the parking lot outside the Wendy’s restaurant in the 100 block of South Rock Road.
Hawkins, who was 23, “wasn’t a kid that was in trouble,” Milum said. He legally owned a gun that was registered to him, Milum said. Her family doesn’t believe that her younger brother would try to rob someone.
They think he is being accused by someone “to cover up for themselves,” she said.
Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile had said that the suspected shooter – identified in records as 19-year-old Andrew S. Bull – responded to an attempt by Hawkins to rob him during a drug deal by firing a gun that fatally wounded Hawkins.
On Thursday, prosecutors charged Bull with first-degree murder, alleging that the shooting occurred “while in the commission of … an inherently dangerous felony, to wit: distribution of marijuana.”
Hawkins had been employed for more than a year in the kitchen at the Sedgwick County Jail and had just gotten off work when the shooting occurred, Milum said.
Her understanding is that her brother and Bull didn’t know each other but were brought together by someone else.
After the shooting, someone anonymously called her mother, saying her son had been shot outside Wendy’s, Milum said. When her mother got to the shooting scene, her son had already been taken to the hospital. There, she was told that he had died.
Milum said her brother’s two children, ages 5 and 6, “don’t understand they won’t see him no more.”
On Thursday, Michael Bull spoke to The Eagle right after his son had been charged with murdering Hawkins. Michael Bull said of the Hawkins family: “We are sorry for the loss of their son. … I’m terrified that I will never be able to hold my son again. This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”
On Friday, Milum said she had a message, in return, for the Bull family and others about the shooting, right before Christmas Eve: “They lost their son. We lost our brother. … It’s two families that’s being tore up at Christmastime. We’re not just praying for their family, we’re praying for our family, too.
“Nobody knows what that family and this family is really going through.
“This is not how you want to remember Christmas Eve the rest of your life,” Milum said.
“But it’s going to get better.”
