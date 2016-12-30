Man injured in Thursday night shooting has died, Wichita police say

A man has died after a shooting Thursday evening in the 5400 block of East 21st Street, Wichita police said Friday in a news release.
Police said in a release that officers were dispatched at 9:22 p.m. to the Woodgate Apartments near 21st and Edgemoor and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway. He has been identified as Robert Young.
Young was transported to Wesley Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m.
Police said an investigation revealed that Young had been visiting a friend and his roommate that evening. The three were drinking and an argument broke out between Young and a 23-year-old man. The argument turned physical.
After the fight, Young left the apartment with the roommate – who also had gotten into a fight with the 23-year-old – and the two returned a short time later. Police said Young was hitting the door of the apartment for several minutes when the 23-year-old opened it and fired several shots.
According to police, the 23-year-old was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder early Friday morning.
