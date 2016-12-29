Man shot at Wichita apartment complex in critical condition

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Wichita that has left one man in critical condition.
Wichita police Lt. Brian Sigman said the shooting was reported shortly after 9:20 p.m. Thursday at the Woodgate Apartments in the 5400 block of East 21st Street North. When police arrived at the apartment in question, they found a man who had been shot several times in the torso. Another man was also in the apartment.
Sigman said the second man, who apparently lives in the apartment, said he shot the first man because he was afraid of being robbed. The shooting suspect has been taken for police questioning. The shooting victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.
