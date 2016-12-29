Images linked to November robbery released by police

Wichita police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and finding two suspects who robbed a loan service business in November.
Two men entered the Speedy Cash at 3133 E. Douglas through the roof on the morning of Nov. 16 and confronted two female employees at gunpoint, Officer Paul Cruz said in an e-mailed statement.
The suspects took cash from the business and fled in a white van. Police on Thursday night released images taken from surveillance video of one of the suspects and the vehicle used in the crime.
The vehicle is a white GMV Savannah cargo van, Cruz said. It may have a temporary tag.
One of the windows on the passenger side of the van was broken and covered with plastic. Paint appears to be missing from part of the hood.
The rear door of the van has damage and paint missing, and there is also damage to the driver’s-side door, Cruz said.
Anyone who sees the van is asked to call 911. Those with questions or information about the case can call the robbery section at 316-268-4496 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via mobile phone by texting TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637).
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
