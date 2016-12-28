Man arrested after murder case investigation

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man off Rock near Douglas on Dec. 23, Wichita police said Wednesday.
Lt. Todd Ojile, head of the homicide unit, gave this account: Investigators on Tuesday night obtained information about a possible suspect in the fatal shooting of Charles Hawkins, in his mid-20s. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Rock.
The investigation led police to a residence in the 2000 block of South Topeka, where the 19-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of felony murder, Ojile said.
Investigators think that the 19-year-old and Hawkins were involved in a drug deal, that Hawkins pulled out a gun and tried to rob the 19-year-old, who fired, killing Hawkins, Ojile said.
The investigation will be presented to prosecutors Thursday or Friday. Prosecutors will decide whether charges will be filed.
Ojile wouldn’t give the name of the man arrested, but records identify him as Andrew S. Bull, who lives at an address in the 2000 block of South Topeka. Bull was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
