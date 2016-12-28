Preliminary sex-crime charges for Coffey County deputy amended

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has provided amended preliminary charges for a Coffey County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of sex crimes.
Matthew G. Vander Linden, 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, the KBI said. Those are preliminary charges, not formal charges. The original charges were two counts of unlawful voluntary sexual relations, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
The arrest, which resulted from a KBI investigation, occurred without incident at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, the KBI said.
The investigation, which continues, started Dec. 20 at the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the KBI said.
Linden has been terminated from his job as deputy, the KBI said.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
