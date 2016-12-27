Sex crimes investigation nets a Coffey County sheriff’s deputy

A Coffey County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes as a result of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the agency said Tuesday.
Matthew G. Vander Linden, 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of unlawful voluntary sexual relations, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, the KBI said in a statement.
The arrest occurred without incident at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, the KBI said.
The investigation, which continues, started Dec. 20 at the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the KBI said.
“Effective today, his employment at the Sheriff’s Office was terminated,” the KBI statement said.
Vander Linden had been with the Sheriff’s Office since March 2014.
