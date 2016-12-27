Residential robbery ends in stabbing

Wichita police gave new information Tuesday about a robbery suspect hospitalized with stab wounds.
Officer Paul Cruz described the case as an aggravated residential robbery that occurred around 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of West 27th South.
A 17-year-old man reported that a 38-year-old man threatened him and a 16-year-old man with a handgun while trying to steal items. Responding officers found two 17-year-old men leaving the home, stopped them and found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
Nearby, officers also found the robbery suspect with multiple stab wounds, and he was admitted to a hospital. Police expect to book him later.
Cruz said there is “more to the story, obviously” and that there is an ongoing investigation.
Two of the four juveniles at the home were arrested on suspicion of drug crimes.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
Comments