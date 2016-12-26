Driver crashes stolen car into yard after chase, Wichita police say

A car chase through south Wichita on Monday morning ended with a collision near 47th Street South and I-135, according to the Wichita Police Department.
The chase started when an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet sedan around Washington and Denker – near Hydraulic and Pawnee. It was reported stolen, according to Wichita police Sgt. Lenny Rose.
Police pursued the car to the 47th and Broadway area, and the vehicle crashed after blowing out its tires when it drove into a curb, Rose said.
No spike strips were used during the chase, he said. The car crashed into a tree in a yard at 47th and Pattie.
The driver “was complaining of a head injury” after the crash, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Rose said. His injuries are not life-threatening.
No one else was injured. An initial call to 911 dispatch came in sometime around 10 a.m.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
