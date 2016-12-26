Driver crashes stolen car into yard after chase, Wichita police say

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita Pause

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

1:50 Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

3:55 Wichita State runs over South Dakota State 89-67

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

0:44 Christmas evening sunset

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

2:57 Chiefs Daily: Could Jamaal Charles return this season?