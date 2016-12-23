Meat market’s cash register stolen

A north Wichita Mexican meat market was burglarized early Thursday morning.
Wichita police officer Paul Cruz said officers responded to a 3:30 a.m. call Thursday at the Mi Mexico Lindo market in the 2600 block of North Arkansas.
A 30-year-old woman “noticed the alarm going off for the business and called 911,” Cruz said.
The owner of the market, a 51-year-old woman, told police that the burglar broke into the back of the business.
“Once inside, the suspect grabbed the cash register and ran out on foot,” Cruz said.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
