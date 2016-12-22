Thieves smash Walgreens window, take ATM machine

Police are looking for four people who stole an ATM out of a Walgreens store early Thursday.
Officer Paul Cruz with the Wichita Police Department said officers responded to a call from the Walgreens at 135th and Maple at about 4 a.m. An employee told police that thieves smashed open a window, attached a chain to the ATM and pulled it out with a minivan. No customers or employees were inside at the time.
Police had minimal information about the suspects. Cruz described the four as wearing dark clothing, gloves and masks. The minivan was said to be a light-blue older model.
The ATM has not been recovered, and anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
