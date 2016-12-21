Woman robs bank where she had just opened an account

It wasn’t hard for employees at the Intrust Bank at Harry and Webb Road to recognize the woman who robbed the branch last week — she had opened an account at the bank last month.
Christina Messerschmidt, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on one count of bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement.
Messerschmidt is accused of robbing the Intrust Bank at 1544 S. Webb on Dec. 16. Court documents allege she gave a teller a note written on a deposit slip saying, “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.”
Messerschmidt told the teller, “If you push it, I’ll do it.”
Bank employees told police they recognized her as a customer who had opened an account in November. They provided police with her address.
Officers went to the Messerschmidt’s address, where she refused to come out of her apartment for several hours before surrendering without incident.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
