Man dies after fight with son in south Wichita

A 51-year-old man is dead after getting into a fight with his son Tuesday night.
Wichita police said Wednesday that officers responded to a call at about 6:45 p.m. from a man who said his son had choked him. Officers arrived at the home in the 1800 block of South Everett where they found the man, identified as Robert Moreno, in his driveway with his 3- and 5-year-old granddaughters.
Moreno, along with his granddaughters and the officers, went back into the house. Shortly after, Moreno collapsed.
EMS workers attempted to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.
Lt. Todd Ojile said officers later learned that Moreno’s 27-year-old son had come over for several hours that evening and was intoxicated. Moreno and his son had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical, Ojile said.
The son was arrested shortly before midnight at a home in the 9500 block of South Broadway. He was later booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.
