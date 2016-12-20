Arizona man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Wichita

An Arizona man will spend 10 years in federal prison after being sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in Wichita, authorities said.
Samuel Below, 29, of Phoenix was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.
In his plea, Below admitted that on Jan. 12, he traveled from Phoenix to Wichita with more than half a pound of methamphetamine he intended to distribute here.
Below also admitted that on Jan. 15, he carried a Sig Sauer 5.56 caliber pistol in furtherance of drug trafficking.
