Wichita man gets more than 30 years for kidnapping and robbery

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for several robberies and kidnappings in Sedgwick County last winter and spring, according to a news release.
Kristopher Williams of Wichita was sentenced Monday by Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios to 32 years and three months.
A jury convicted him in October of robbing a Subway restaurant in November 2015 and of other robberies that occurred from December 2015 to April 2016.
In some of the robberies, Williams approached people returning home after dark, forced them into their vehicles at gunpoint and made them drive to ATMs to withdraw cash, according to the release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Williams was arrested in April after robbing a man in the 2100 block of South Broadway. He was caught after witnesses told law enforcement which house Williams ran into.
Williams’ nine convictions include kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and robbery.
His co-defendant in the ATM robberies, Tyler Phillips, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3, the release said.
