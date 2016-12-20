Police seek two suspects in robbery of Dollar General store

Wichita police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store.
Officer Charley Davidson said at 9 p.m. Monday police responded to a call from the store in the 1900 block of East 13th Street. An employee told officers that two men had confronted him in a back storage area.
One of the men had a handgun and struck the employee multiple times. Davidson said the robbers took money from the business and then fled on foot.
The first robber was described as a 6-foot-3 man who was wearing gray gloves, a white hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, black pants with a gray stripe down the side and white shoes.
The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-11 man who was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.
Davidson said anyone with further information is encouraged to contact detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments