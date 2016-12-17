Woman linked to Intrust Bank robbery arrested Friday night

A 35-year-old woman linked to a bank robbery Friday afternoon was arrested last night after a standoff that lasted several hours, police said.
The Intrust Bank branch at 1500 S. Webb Road Harry and Webb Road was robbed at about 3:20 p.m. by a woman who gave a teller a note demanding money, Sgt. Joe Kennedy said. She indicated she had a weapon, but one wasn’t seen.
She left with an undisclosed amount woman in a gray Pontiac driven by a man, Kennedy said. Investigators were able to identify her and went to her apartment in the 9200 block of East Harry.
She refused to come out and a standoff ensued before she surrendered without incident about four hours later, Kennedy said. Law enforcement records show a 35-year-old woman was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail just before 10 p.m. on suspicion of aggravated robbery after being arrested at 9211 E. Harry.
Good job by PD staff bringing a volatile standoff w/bank robbery suspect to peaceful resolution tonight.— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@Chief_Ramsay) December 17, 2016
She is being held without bond.
No injuries were reported in the bank robbery or in the apprehension of the suspect.
The robbery remains under investigation, Kennedy said. It is unknown at this point if the man driving the car the woman left the bank in was an accomplice or an unwitting acquaintance, he said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
