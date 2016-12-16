Man gave ride to stranger, who took his car

A Wichita man was robbed of his car on Friday after giving a ride to another man, police say.
A 39-year-old man told police he picked up a stranger early Friday morning in the area of 13th Street and Dellrose. He drove him to the area of 31st Street South and Hillside.
“The suspect then told the victim to get out of his vehicle,” Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. “The suspect left driving his vehicle.”
The owner of the car was not injured. The car was a 1985 Green Grand Prix.
The 39-year-old man went to a Kwik Shop in the 2100 block of South Oliver, where he called police at around 2 a.m.
The suspect is a white man with a black hat and a scar on the left side of his neck.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
