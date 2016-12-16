Stop and Shop gas station robbed

A northside gas station was robbed Thursday night by a masked man with a gun, according to Wichita police.
Wichita police officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at about 6:30 p.m.
A 23-year-old woman said a man entered the Stop And Shop store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.
No one was injured and the suspect left on foot, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
He was described as a man with a thin build wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white mask, blue latex gloves and a black handgun.
Police are also looking for a 1990s Black Lexus or Mercedes four-door car as a possible suspect vehicle.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
