KCK police involved in standoff at hotel with man who reportedly fired at police

Kansas City, Kan., police were involved in a standoff with a man at a hotel early Friday after the man fired shots at officers, police said.
Police were called to a room on the third floor of the Hilton Garden Inn at Fifth and Minnesota about 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance early Friday, according to police.
Police said the man fired shots through the hotel room door, and police backed off. A standoff at the hotel ensued. No officers were hurt.
Other guests were safely evacuated.
Police fired tear gas into the room.
The standoff was ongoing as of 7:30 a.m.
