December 16, 2016 6:31 AM

KCK police involved in standoff at hotel with man who reportedly fired at police

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

and Michelle Smith

msmith@kcstar.com

Kansas City, Kan., police were involved in a standoff with a man at a hotel early Friday after the man fired shots at officers, police said.

Police were called to a room on the third floor of the Hilton Garden Inn at Fifth and Minnesota about 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance early Friday, according to police.

Police said the man fired shots through the hotel room door, and police backed off. A standoff at the hotel ensued. No officers were hurt.

Other guests were safely evacuated.

Police fired tear gas into the room.

The standoff was ongoing as of 7:30 a.m.

