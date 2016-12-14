Business owner charged with not paying withholding taxes

A Wichita man has been charged in federal court with failing to pay more than $250,000 in taxes that he withheld from employees’ wages.
Michael J. Skladzien, 53, who owns S&S Floor Maintenance in Wichita, faces 11 counts of failing to pay withholding taxes, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred from 2010 to 2013 in Sedgwick County. If convicted, Skladzien faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count, Beall said.
