UPDATED: Person critical after shooting near Kellogg, Hydraulic

UPDATED 1:10 P.M.: Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay tweeted that no officers have been hurt in a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of South Hydraulic shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency radio traffic indicates one person was reportedly in critical condition after being shot. He was a suspect in a case where a two-door Honda ran into a house in the 600 block of South Ellis.
No officers injured in shooting incident on Hydraulic. Active incident and we'll provide more info soon.— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@Chief_Ramsay) December 14, 2016
Further details were not immediately available. The Wichita Police Department is expected to give a news briefing at Hydraulic and Orme sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are also in that neighborhood searching for a woman reportedly wearing a flowered shirt and black sweatpants who is allegedly involved. A witness at the scene told authorities the woman was running southbound on Indianapolis at around 12:30 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.
Scanner: Authorities bringing dogs out to find woman in flowered top, black sweats. Witness saw her run S on Indianapolis Ct. 30 min ago.— Amy Renee Leiker (@AmyReneeLeiker) December 14, 2016
ORIGINAL STORY: One person has been shot in the 400 block of South Hydraulic, just north of Kellogg, and is in critical condition, according to emergency radio traffic.
The shooting victim is reportedly a suspect in a call that happened at a nearby home, in the 600 block of South Ellis. He was shot shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to emergency scanner traffic. Authorities have blocked off Ellis Street while they investigate.
This is a breaking news situation. We will post updates on this case as they become available.
