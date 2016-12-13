Maize residents urged to watch for porch pirates

Maize police are looking for a youthful porch pirate.
Home security cameras caught the suspect in action Tuesday in the Watercress development in Maize, according to a post on the Maize Police Department Facebook page.
Anyone who knows the suspect is being asked to contact Maize Detective Piper at 316-722-1433.
A package was stolen from a porch shortly after FedEx left the package, authorities said.
“Opportunists ... are watching for packages being delivered to homes this time of year,” a statement on the department’s Facebook page said.
Residents who are expecting deliveries when they will not be at home to accept them are being encouraged to contact the carrier service and arrange to pick up the package at the carrier’s office or have the package delivered to their place of employment.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments