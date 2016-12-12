Robbery suspect follows employees in restaurant back door

Two teenage restaurant employees in Wichita received a shock Sunday night when they were confronted at gunpoint after taking out some trash.
According to Wichita police, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were taking out trash behind the El Rancho restaurant at 2801 N. Broadway on Sunday at about 9 p.m. when a man followed the girls into the restaurant’s back entrance.
One of the employees said the man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant’s cash register. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
